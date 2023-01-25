Report: Pelicans' Brandon Ingram to Return Wednesday vs. T-Wolves After Toe Injury

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans wing Brandon Ingram is reportedly expected to return to action Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Ingram will play Wednesday night barring a pregame setback after missing the past two months with a toe injury.

The 25-year-old Ingram has appeared in only 15 games this season and has not played since Nov. 25.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.