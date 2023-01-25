X

    Report: Pelicans' Brandon Ingram to Return Wednesday vs. T-Wolves After Toe Injury

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 25, 2023

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 21: Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans stands on the court during the third quarter of an NBA game against the Golden State Warriors at Smoothie King Center on November 21, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
    Sean Gardner/Getty Images

    New Orleans Pelicans wing Brandon Ingram is reportedly expected to return to action Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Ingram will play Wednesday night barring a pregame setback after missing the past two months with a toe injury.

    The 25-year-old Ingram has appeared in only 15 games this season and has not played since Nov. 25.

