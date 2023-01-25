Knicks Rumors: NY 'More Resistant' to Immanuel Quickley Trade at NBA Deadline

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

If the New York Knicks are going to make a deal before the Feb. 9 trade deadline, it doesn't sound like Immanuel Quickley will be involved in any package they send out.

Per The Athletic's Fred Katz, the Knicks are "far more resistant" to trading the 23-year-old now than they were earlier this season.

Katz reported in early December that the Knicks were making calls to gauge trade interest in several players on their roster, including Quickley.

At the time, Katz noted the Knicks were willing to attach Quickley to make a deal involving Evan Fournier more enticing. They also discussed standalone deals involving Quickley, with the Knicks targeting a first-round pick in that scenario.

Since Dec. 14, Quickley has become a key part of head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation. He is averaging 15.5 points on 45.1 percent shooting in 32.7 minutes per game over his last 21 appearances.

In addition to his improved offensive performance, Quickley's plus/minus numbers over the past 16 games suggest he is making a positive impact on the defensive end:

Trading one of their best young players wouldn't seem like a smart move for a Knicks team that is trying to build a playoff contender in the Eastern Conference.

Cam Reddish seems like he could be the odd man out among younger players on the roster. NBA insider Marc Stein reported last week the Knicks have "redoubled" their efforts to trade him after they were unable to agree to terms on an extension during the offseason.

Thibodeau hasn't used Reddish in a game since Dec. 3. He is only averaging 8.4 points per game on 44.9 percent shooting in 20 appearances.

New York has won 16 of its last 26 games after starting the season 10-13 and is in seventh place in the East. Thibodeau has made changes to his rotation, with Reddish and Derrick Rose barely seeing the court.

Quickley will be eligible to sign an extension this summer. He's owed $4.2 million in 2023-24, the final season of his rookie contract.