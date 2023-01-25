3 Contracts Cowboys Must Prioritize in 2023 Offseason

0 of 3

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys put themselves in a bind entering the 2023 offseason with a contract they issued in 2019.

Ezekiel Elliott's six-year, $90 million deal set a precedent for what Tony Pollard should seek in free agency.

A strong case could be made that Pollard is the more productive running back than Elliott, and if true, the Cowboys should do whatever it takes to keep the 25-year-old on the roster for 2023 and beyond.

Pollard is one of the top free agents available this offseason, but if there is one thing Dallas is known for, it is shelling out loads of cash to sign its best players.

Dallas' offensive personnel could change in 2023, even if Pollard is re-signed, with Dalton Schultz hitting free agency.

The Cowboys unfortunately can't pay every star player on their offense, and a choice between Pollard and Schultz might have to be made.