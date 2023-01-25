Novak Djokovic Wows Tennis Twitter in Dominant Australian Open Win vs. Andrey Rublev

PAUL CROCK/AFP via Getty Images

Fourth-seeded Novak Djokovic steamrolled No. 5 Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open on Wednesday, paving the way for his 10th career Aussie Open semifinal appearance.

Djokovic was never challenged by his 25-year-old Russian opponent, beating him 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in just over two hours of play.

Twitter users marveled at Djokovic's performance, with many praising Rublev as well but acknowledging that he simply couldn't measure up to one of the all-time greats:

Djoker had the advantage in nearly every statistical category, playing arguably his best match of the tournament.

The Serbian star had 14 aces to Rublev's six, 32 winners to Rublev's 26 and 21 unforced errors to Rublev's 29.

Djokovic amazingly won 80 percent of his first-serve points as well, and he saved all five break-point opportunities Rublev had against him, while breaking Rublev five times in 14 chances.

The 35-year-old Serbian already holds the all-time record for most Australian Open singles titles with nine, and he is the odds-on favorite to win his 10th this year.

Djokovic has won the title every time he has made it to at least the semis at the Aussie Open, and it is difficult to envision any of the other three remaining players offering much resistance.

American Tommy Paul, making his Grand Slam semifinal debut, will be Djokovic's opponent in the next round. Djoker would then face the winner of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov in the final.

Djoker is a combined 18-3 against Tsitsipas and Khachanov, including coming from two sets down to beat Tsitsipas in the 2021 French Open final.

Hard courts are more Djokovic's domain than clay, and he has shown no signs of faltering in Melbourne despite missing last year's tournament due to his vaccination status.

If Djokovic can finish the job as expected, it will give him 22 career Grand Slam singles titles, tying him with Rafael Nadal for the all-time men's record.