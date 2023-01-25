Novak Djokovic Wows Tennis Twitter in Dominant Australian Open Win vs. Andrey Rublev

Novak Djokovic Wows Tennis Twitter in Dominant Australian Open Win vs. Andrey RublevJanuary 25, 2023
Fourth-seeded Novak Djokovic steamrolled No. 5 Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open on Wednesday, paving the way for his 10th career Aussie Open semifinal appearance.
Djokovic was never challenged by his 25-year-old Russian opponent, beating him 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in just over two hours of play.
Twitter users marveled at Djokovic's performance, with many praising Rublev as well but acknowledging that he simply couldn't measure up to one of the all-time greats:
Pavvy G @pavyg
Novak faced 5 break points today, he saved all of them playing shots like this. The main difference between <a href="https://twitter.com/DjokerNole?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DjokerNole</a> and the rest is that he is consistently able to bring his very best Tennis when he needs it the most. <br><br>Undisputed greatest player of all time under pressure. <a href="https://t.co/qbQL694sI4">https://t.co/qbQL694sI4</a>
Casey Lehr @WizzWitt
What an amazing win from our guy Novak Djokovic.<br>Rublev fought as always, he was spitting fire with that forehand. Unfortunately for him it was not meant to be. <br>Novak looks to be the man to beat this year already. <a href="https://t.co/2V5R6Lmqqp">pic.twitter.com/2V5R6Lmqqp</a>
Gautam Chauhan🏏 @Gautamchauhan2
Ruthless <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Djokovic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Djokovic</a>. He is a beast on the court. Just doesn't give you anything. It has been a masterclass from the Serbian and unfortunately, Rublev is on the receiving end. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AusOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AusOpen</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AustralianOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AustralianOpen</a>
Patrick McEnroe @PatrickMcEnroe
At the <a href="https://twitter.com/AustralianOpen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AustralianOpen</a> the world number 6 <a href="https://twitter.com/AndreyRublev97?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AndreyRublev97</a> is playing really well vs <a href="https://twitter.com/DjokerNole?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DjokerNole</a> <br><br>He has won 3 games in 2 sets
Rupin Kale @Vegansportlover
Novak Djokovic's last eight sets at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AusOpen2023?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AusOpen2023</a> 👇<br><br>6-3<br>6-4<br>6-2<br>6-1<br>6-2<br>6-1 <br>6-2<br><br>A monster on a mission 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/flpxQSYBe2">pic.twitter.com/flpxQSYBe2</a>
James Gray @jamesgraysport
Novak Djokovic winning (and not just winning - ROMPing) this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AusOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AusOpen</a> on one leg is either:<br><br>- an incredible sporting achievement OR<br>- a damning indictment of what the rest of men's tennis has to offer atm<br><br>Answer is probably somewhere between the two as always but still.
Djoker had the advantage in nearly every statistical category, playing arguably his best match of the tournament.
The Serbian star had 14 aces to Rublev's six, 32 winners to Rublev's 26 and 21 unforced errors to Rublev's 29.
Djokovic amazingly won 80 percent of his first-serve points as well, and he saved all five break-point opportunities Rublev had against him, while breaking Rublev five times in 14 chances.
The 35-year-old Serbian already holds the all-time record for most Australian Open singles titles with nine, and he is the odds-on favorite to win his 10th this year.
Djokovic has won the title every time he has made it to at least the semis at the Aussie Open, and it is difficult to envision any of the other three remaining players offering much resistance.
American Tommy Paul, making his Grand Slam semifinal debut, will be Djokovic's opponent in the next round. Djoker would then face the winner of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov in the final.
Djoker is a combined 18-3 against Tsitsipas and Khachanov, including coming from two sets down to beat Tsitsipas in the 2021 French Open final.
Hard courts are more Djokovic's domain than clay, and he has shown no signs of faltering in Melbourne despite missing last year's tournament due to his vaccination status.
If Djokovic can finish the job as expected, it will give him 22 career Grand Slam singles titles, tying him with Rafael Nadal for the all-time men's record.