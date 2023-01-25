X

    Novak Djokovic Wows Tennis Twitter in Dominant Australian Open Win vs. Andrey Rublev

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 25, 2023

    Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts on a point against Russia's Andrey Rublev during their men's singles quarter-final match on day ten of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 25, 2023. - -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by Paul CROCK / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by PAUL CROCK/AFP via Getty Images)
    PAUL CROCK/AFP via Getty Images

    Fourth-seeded Novak Djokovic steamrolled No. 5 Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open on Wednesday, paving the way for his 10th career Aussie Open semifinal appearance.

    Djokovic was never challenged by his 25-year-old Russian opponent, beating him 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in just over two hours of play.

    Twitter users marveled at Djokovic's performance, with many praising Rublev as well but acknowledging that he simply couldn't measure up to one of the all-time greats:

    Pavvy G @pavyg

    Novak faced 5 break points today, he saved all of them playing shots like this. The main difference between <a href="https://twitter.com/DjokerNole?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DjokerNole</a> and the rest is that he is consistently able to bring his very best Tennis when he needs it the most. <br><br>Undisputed greatest player of all time under pressure. <a href="https://t.co/qbQL694sI4">https://t.co/qbQL694sI4</a>

    Casey Lehr @WizzWitt

    What an amazing win from our guy Novak Djokovic.<br>Rublev fought as always, he was spitting fire with that forehand. Unfortunately for him it was not meant to be. <br>Novak looks to be the man to beat this year already. <a href="https://t.co/2V5R6Lmqqp">pic.twitter.com/2V5R6Lmqqp</a>

    John Bajinski @johnnyBajinski

    Rublev played a hell of a lot better than DeMinaur, yet Novak stepped it up and result was the same. Djokovic in a class of his own.

    Pranav @LFC_Pranav

    Djokovic quite literally destroyed Rublev. Poor fella looked beaten before a ball had even been hit. Can't see Tommy Paul troubling Novak at all in the semis. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AusOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AusOpen</a>

    The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast

    39 minutes. Djokovic leads 6-1.<br><br>Rublev played fine. It made zero difference. <br><br>The stats showing 12 unforced errors for Djokovic. Which is about 11 more than I was aware of seeing.

    Gautam Chauhan🏏 @Gautamchauhan2

    Ruthless <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Djokovic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Djokovic</a>. He is a beast on the court. Just doesn't give you anything. It has been a masterclass from the Serbian and unfortunately, Rublev is on the receiving end. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AusOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AusOpen</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AustralianOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AustralianOpen</a>

    Patrick McEnroe @PatrickMcEnroe

    At the <a href="https://twitter.com/AustralianOpen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AustralianOpen</a> the world number 6 <a href="https://twitter.com/AndreyRublev97?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AndreyRublev97</a> is playing really well vs <a href="https://twitter.com/DjokerNole?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DjokerNole</a> <br><br>He has won 3 games in 2 sets

    Musab @Musab_Abid

    Novak Djokovic is clearly less than fully fit, and yet he is thrashing top 10 and top 20 players while dropping single-digit games. At this point all you can do is laugh.<br><br>Is the guy even human?

    Rupin Kale @Vegansportlover

    Novak Djokovic's last eight sets at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AusOpen2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AusOpen2023</a> 👇<br><br>6-3<br>6-4<br>6-2<br>6-1<br>6-2<br>6-1 <br>6-2<br><br>A monster on a mission 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/flpxQSYBe2">pic.twitter.com/flpxQSYBe2</a>

    James Gray @jamesgraysport

    Novak Djokovic winning (and not just winning - ROMPing) this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AusOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AusOpen</a> on one leg is either:<br><br>- an incredible sporting achievement OR<br>- a damning indictment of what the rest of men's tennis has to offer atm<br><br>Answer is probably somewhere between the two as always but still.

    Djoker had the advantage in nearly every statistical category, playing arguably his best match of the tournament.

    The Serbian star had 14 aces to Rublev's six, 32 winners to Rublev's 26 and 21 unforced errors to Rublev's 29.

    Djokovic amazingly won 80 percent of his first-serve points as well, and he saved all five break-point opportunities Rublev had against him, while breaking Rublev five times in 14 chances.

    The 35-year-old Serbian already holds the all-time record for most Australian Open singles titles with nine, and he is the odds-on favorite to win his 10th this year.

    Djokovic has won the title every time he has made it to at least the semis at the Aussie Open, and it is difficult to envision any of the other three remaining players offering much resistance.

    American Tommy Paul, making his Grand Slam semifinal debut, will be Djokovic's opponent in the next round. Djoker would then face the winner of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov in the final.

    Djoker is a combined 18-3 against Tsitsipas and Khachanov, including coming from two sets down to beat Tsitsipas in the 2021 French Open final.

    Hard courts are more Djokovic's domain than clay, and he has shown no signs of faltering in Melbourne despite missing last year's tournament due to his vaccination status.

    If Djokovic can finish the job as expected, it will give him 22 career Grand Slam singles titles, tying him with Rafael Nadal for the all-time men's record.

