Grizzlies' Steven Adams Out 3-5 Weeks After Knee Injury Diagnosed as PCL Sprain

The Memphis Grizzlies announced that center Steven Adams is expected to miss three-to-five weeks with a PCL sprain in his right knee, an injury suffered during the team's 112-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Damichael Cole of the Commercial Appeal provided more insight on Adams, who is averaging 8.6 points on 59.7 percent shooting, a career-high 11.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

Adams has played 42 games (all starts) for the Grizzlies, who sit second in the Western Conference with a 31-16 record.

He's missed five games thus far. Brandon Clarke started for him in the first three, but Xavier Tillman Jr. took over for the last two. Tillman notably started Tuesday and had 10 points and six rebounds in Memphis' 133-100 loss to the Sacramento Kings. For the season, he's averaging 4.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 11.9 minutes per game.

Mo Dakhil of Bleacher Report and The Athletic also noted that Jaren Jackson Jr. could see a lot more time at center.

Jackson, who's squarely found himself in the Defensive Player of the Year race, has posted 16.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.3 blocks in 26.4 minutes per game.

The deep and talented Grizzlies could have enough resources to overcome Adams' loss, but the talented and tough center will still be missed in the lineup, especially given his tremendous season. Memphis will move forward without him for now, with its next game going down Wednesday at the Golden State Warriors.