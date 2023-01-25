X

    Knicks Fans Thrilled by Win vs. Donovan Mitchell, Cavs After NY's Offseason Interest

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 24: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers directs his teammates in the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on January 24, 2023 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    One of the top storylines of the 2022 offseason was the New York Knicks' reported interest in trading for three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. So when he was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers, there was no doubt he'd be in for a rude welcome to New York when the team's meet.

    Such was the case during Tuesday night's matchup at Madison Square Garden, as Knicks fans reveled in a 105-103 win that saw Mitchell come up short multiple times in crucial moments. The victory ends a four-game losing streak for New York.

    The 26-year-old scored 24 points but was inefficient on 9-of-24 shooting. With under a minute left in the fourth quarter, Mitchell was stopped at the rim on two separate occasions by Knicks backup center Isaiah Hartenstein, the first coming on a fast-break opportunity and the second stop coming in the final seconds on Cleveland's last possession.

    Failing to acquire a superstar like Mitchell understandably still had Knicks fans feeling disappointed, so Tuesday's win was extra special.

    Fans on Twitter made sure to celebrate New York's victory at Mitchell's expense:

    Joseph Flynn @ChinaJoeFlynn

    Donovan Mitchell getting blocked once by Isaiah Hartenstein in the final minute would have been the funniest thing in NBA history. <br><br>It happened TWICE.

    New York Basketball @NBA_NewYork

    Knicks needed Donovan Mitchell to close games for them and tonight he did

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    KNICKS WIN THE NON TRADE<a href="https://t.co/vSw1cbdxL2">https://t.co/vSw1cbdxL2</a> <a href="https://t.co/3YRccbVafc">pic.twitter.com/3YRccbVafc</a>

    JACK SETTLEMAN @jacksettleman

    Donovan Mitchell's frustration is equal parts relief for the Knicks. <br><br>Losing streak is over! <a href="https://t.co/onrGLqolQC">pic.twitter.com/onrGLqolQC</a>

    Jake Asman @JakeAsman

    Spectacular defense by Isaiah Hartenstein on Donovan Mitchell with the game on the line. Nice win by the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knicks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knicks</a>.

    Let's Talk Knicks (LTK) @LetsTalkKnicks_

    IHART WITH THE BLOCK ON MITCHELL

    The Knicks Wall @TheKnicksWall

    THE KNICKS WIN 105-103<br><br>HUGE CONTEST BY HARTENSTEIN ON DONOVAN MITCHELL

    Lori Rubinson @LRubinson

    the Knicks play defense when it counts in last seconds. Donovan Mitchell gets denied. good defense by Hartenstein. went up straight. Knicks stop their 4-game losing streak. Get the W

    Fred Katz @FredKatz

    Knicks win. Isaiah Hartenstein with what they call a Thibsian Walkoff — a game-winning verticality play to seal the victory.

    Ian Begley @IanBegley

    Strong contest at the rim by Isaiah Hartenstein prevents Donovan Mitchell from scoring on Cavs' final possession, sealing NYK's 105-103 win. Julius Randle led NYK with 36 pts, 14 rebs &amp; 4 assists. Randle hit 8 of 12 3-pt attempts; NYK was +11 in Hartenstein's 23 minutes.

    Joel Siegel @joelmsiegel

    Let's be honest. There is not a Knicks fan alive who did not think Donovan Mitchell would tie it up or score the game winner at the end. Guess the regular writers were off tonight

    Dennis M. Esser @coachesser

    Holy crap they won! Julius switched onto Mitchell and my heart sank.

    Knicks Memes @KnicksMemes

    Felton blocking Steph<br><br>Hezonja blocking LeBron<br><br>Hartenstein blocking Mitchell<br><br>These moments shall live in Knicks History forever

    Tuesday's win was New York's second victory over Cleveland on its home floor, and the team now leads the season series 2-1. Mitchell also struggled in his previous trip to MSG, shooting 8-of-22 on his way to 23 points.

    It's likely that the New Rochelle, New York, native will continue to face a hostile environment each time he visits, and he still needs time to get used to it.

    Mitchell and the Cavs (29-20) will look to get back on track when they visit the Houston Rockets (11-36) on Thursday. The Knicks (26-23) will be in action that day as well when they visit the Boston Celtics (35-14).

