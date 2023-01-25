Knicks Fans Thrilled by Win vs. Donovan Mitchell, Cavs After NY's Offseason Interest

Elsa/Getty Images

One of the top storylines of the 2022 offseason was the New York Knicks' reported interest in trading for three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. So when he was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers, there was no doubt he'd be in for a rude welcome to New York when the team's meet.

Such was the case during Tuesday night's matchup at Madison Square Garden, as Knicks fans reveled in a 105-103 win that saw Mitchell come up short multiple times in crucial moments. The victory ends a four-game losing streak for New York.

The 26-year-old scored 24 points but was inefficient on 9-of-24 shooting. With under a minute left in the fourth quarter, Mitchell was stopped at the rim on two separate occasions by Knicks backup center Isaiah Hartenstein, the first coming on a fast-break opportunity and the second stop coming in the final seconds on Cleveland's last possession.

Failing to acquire a superstar like Mitchell understandably still had Knicks fans feeling disappointed, so Tuesday's win was extra special.

Fans on Twitter made sure to celebrate New York's victory at Mitchell's expense:

Tuesday's win was New York's second victory over Cleveland on its home floor, and the team now leads the season series 2-1. Mitchell also struggled in his previous trip to MSG, shooting 8-of-22 on his way to 23 points.

It's likely that the New Rochelle, New York, native will continue to face a hostile environment each time he visits, and he still needs time to get used to it.

Mitchell and the Cavs (29-20) will look to get back on track when they visit the Houston Rockets (11-36) on Thursday. The Knicks (26-23) will be in action that day as well when they visit the Boston Celtics (35-14).