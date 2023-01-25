USMNT Manager Anthony Hudson: Sense of 'Sadness' Around Team; 'Not a Nice Situation'

Harry How/Getty Images

United States men's national team interim manager Anthony Hudson said the current state of affairs surrounding the team is "not a nice situation" after Gregg Berhalter's contract expired amid an external investigation into a report of alleged domestic violence.

"They set out with a big, lofty ambition, not just to go [to the World Cup], but to go there and represent themselves in a way that people would sit up and take notice of the team," Hudson told reporters regarding the USMNT players. "So when all this happened, I think it was [a feeling] of shame. It's sadness because all the attention has gone away from that. All the good work and it's been shifted in another direction."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.