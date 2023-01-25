X

    USMNT Manager Anthony Hudson: Sense of 'Sadness' Around Team; 'Not a Nice Situation'

    CARSON, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: United States National Men's Soccer interim-head coach Anthony Hudson speaks at a press conference at Dignity Health Sports Park on January 24, 2023 in Carson, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    United States men's national team interim manager Anthony Hudson said the current state of affairs surrounding the team is "not a nice situation" after Gregg Berhalter's contract expired amid an external investigation into a report of alleged domestic violence.

    "They set out with a big, lofty ambition, not just to go [to the World Cup], but to go there and represent themselves in a way that people would sit up and take notice of the team," Hudson told reporters regarding the USMNT players. "So when all this happened, I think it was [a feeling] of shame. It's sadness because all the attention has gone away from that. All the good work and it's been shifted in another direction."

