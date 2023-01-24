Rams Rumors: Jalen Ramsey Floated as Offseason Trade Candidate by AFC Exec

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is considered to be one of the best at his position, but at least one NFL executive believes the team might be willing to trade him this offseason.

"[Ramsey] is one I think the Rams will at least explore [moving]," one AFC personnel director told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "He's still a top guy, but the play has fallen off a little bit and [he] could use a change of scenery."

Ramsey ($25.2 million) is one of five Rams players with a cap hit of $20 million or more in 2023. He joins wide receiver Cooper Kupp ($27.8 million), defensive tackle Aaron Donald ($26 million), pass-rusher Leonard Floyd ($22 million) and quarterback Matthew Stafford ($20 million).

Fowler noted that Los Angeles is nearly $14 million over the cap and could look to restructure some contracts, but the team's disappointing 2022 campaign could lead to the exploration of some trades. Kupp, Donald and Stafford are unlikely to be dealt anytime soon, leaving Ramsey as the most logical trade candidate.

The 28-year-old had a strong season with a career-high 88 total tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, two sacks, a fumble recovery and 18 passes defended. However, he failed to make much of an impact for a Rams team that finished with a 5-12 record and failed to make the playoffs a year after winning the Super Bowl.

Ramsey was not named to the Pro Bowl this season, ending his streak of five consecutive selections. However, the three-time All-Pro is still capable of being a shutdown corner and could be a difference-maker on any defense.

It likely won't be easy for teams to acquire Ramsey, who is a mainstay in the Los Angeles core. With head coach Sean McVay returning for another season, the franchise could look to largely keep the band together for a potential bounce-back performance in 2023.