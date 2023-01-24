X

    Nets Trade Rumors: Timberwolves' Naz Reid Interests BKN Ahead of 2023 Deadline

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 24, 2023

    Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Brooklyn Nets have "inquired" about Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

    Michael Scotto of HoopsHype previously reported the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets also have interest in the center.

    Reid will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, but he could be an impact player as a rental. He's averaging 10.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 block per game in 41 appearances with the Timberwolves this season.

    In seven games as a starter this season, Reid has averaged 15.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

    The Timberwolves still have Rudy Gobert as the starting center and have preferred to use Kyle Anderson and Jaden McDaniels in the lineup while Karl-Anthony Towns is out with a calf injury.

    Brooklyn also has a quality defensive center in Nic Claxton, but the team is in much more need of frontcourt depth going forward, especially until Kevin Durant returns from his knee injury.

    Yuta Watanabe has seen significant playing time in recent weeks, although the Nets are getting outscored by 2.1 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor, per Basketball Reference. Other players like Royce O'Neale (6'4"), Joe Harris (6'6") and T.J. Warren (6'8") are undersized for low-post play compared to the 6'9", 264-pound Reid.

    Reid would provide Brooklyn with some much-needed size to compete with top bigs like Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid in Eastern Conference.

    The Nets entered Tuesday fourth in the East with a 29-17 record and might need to be aggressive ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline to bolster its title chances.

