Red Sox Rumors: Adalberto Mondesí Traded to BOS from Royals for Josh Taylor

The Boston Red Sox reportedly agreed to a trade with the Kansas City Royals for shortstop Adalberto Mondesí on Tuesday.

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the Red Sox will receive Mondesí and a player to be named later for left-handed pitcher Josh Taylor.

Mondesí, who is the son of former MLB outfielder Raúl Mondesí, has missed most of the past three seasons due to injury.

