NBA Rumors: Wizards Chose Lakers Trade over Suns, Bucks 3-Way Featuring Jae Crowder

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards considered a much different deal involving Rui Hachimura before agreeing to a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported the Wizards were in negotiations with the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. Hachimura would've landed in Phoenix, with Jae Crowder going to the Bucks. The Wizards would've received three second-round picks and salary filler.

That would've provided a solution to Phoenix's Crowder conundrum.

The 32-year-old forward has yet to play this season as he and the Suns attempt to secure his exit in a trade.

President of basketball operations James Jones has apparently been a stubborn negotiator.

In December, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on his Hoop Collective podcast that rival teams have found it "challenging to do trade business with the Suns." Windhorst added Phoenix "may have to lower their standard" because it had balked at the offers it received for Crowder in straight-up trades and preferred three-team swaps.

The saga has also dragged on for so long that teams previously interested in Crowder could have concerns over what he could contribute this year.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported last Saturday the Bucks and Miami Heat were still in the hunt. However. there could be broad questions "about how long it will take the 32-year-old to acclimatize to a team and the state of his conditioning more than halfway through the season."

With the proposed deal involving the Wizards and Bucks falling through, the Suns find themselves back to square one with Crowder.