Lakers Trade Rumors: Pistons' Bojan Bogdanović Is 'Most Often Tied' to Potential Deal

Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

After acquiring Rui Hachimura on Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers may not be done making moves ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

Per The Athletic's Jovan Buha, Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanović is the player "most often tied" to the Lakers in a potential deal.

However, Buha notes, the Pistons "at a minimum" want an unprotected first-round pick, and the Lakers would prefer to only give up a lottery-protected pick for Bogdanović.

The Lakers dealt Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Hachimura.

It's looking increasingly likely that Los Angeles general manager Rob Pelinka won't trade for a major star before the deadline, in part because it just doesn't seem like anyone at that level is available.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on the Jan. 20 episode of NBA Countdown (h/t RealGM.com) there aren't any "'big big' deals" for the Lakers to make, but they are "going to be active around the edges to try to improve this team."

Hachimura was the first step in that process. He gives them more size and is averaging 13.0 points per game on 48.8 percent shooting from the field in 30 appearances this season.

Acquiring Bogdanović would greatly help fulfill the Lakers' need for three-point shooting. The 33-year-old is making 42.3 percent of his attempts behind the arc this season.

LeBron James said coming into the season that this Lakers roster wasn't "constructed of great shooting." That's been proven correct thus far, as they rank 26th with a 33.7 percent success rate on three-pointers.

Another factor that could appeal to the Lakers with Bogdanović is his contract status. He signed a two-year, $39.1 million extension with the Pistons in October that runs through the 2024-25 season.

It's also a descending contract that pays Bogdanović $20 million next season and $19.03 million in 2024-25.

The Pistons' 12-37 record is the second-worst in the NBA. They appear to be all-in on trying to secure the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft with the hope of adding Victor Wembanyama to a young core that includes Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.

Bogdanović's age and contract status wouldn't seem to make him a part of their future plans, but he is a good enough player to warrant the high price Pistons management has reportedly put on him in a potential trade.

The Lakers are currently 12th in the Western Conference with a 22-25 record. They are only two games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 6 seed.