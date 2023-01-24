NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Eye VanVleet, Rozier, Quickley amid Chris Paul Injury Concerns

Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

As the Phoenix Suns try to get their season back on track, they are exploring several potential trade options at point guard amid Chris Paul's ongoing injury concerns.

Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the Suns have identified Fred VanVleet, Terry Rozier and Immanuel Quickly as potential targets ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

Paul has already missed 21 games this season because of heel and hip injuries. He returned to the lineup on Monday after a seven-game absence, finishing with 22 points and 11 assists in a 112-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Despite his strong performance in that game, Paul has struggled overall this season. The 37-year-old is averaging a career-low 13.4 points per game on 42.7 percent shooting from the field.

The Suns have been playing without Devin Booker since Dec. 25 because of a groin strain. He was given an initial four-week timeline to be re-evaluated, which means an update could come at some point this week.

Stein previously reported Quickley has been generating "considerable external interest," but the New York Knicks are "increasingly reluctant to part with him." The 23-year-old has one more season on his rookie deal before becoming a restricted free agent in the summer of 2024.

It wouldn't be a surprise if the Charlotte Hornets decide to sell at the trade deadline, but Rozier's contract status could make a swap complicated to pull off. He's in the first season of a four-year, $96.3 million deal that runs through 2025-26.

The Raptors have been one of the NBA's biggest disappointments with a 21-27 record and could sell some of their pending free agents to start looking toward the 2023-24 season. VanVleet has a $22.8 million player option for next season that he will have to decide on this summer.

Despite their struggles this season, the Raptors still have a high price on VanVleet if they are going to trade him.

Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reported last week that Toronto is asking for "two promising young players and a first-round pick in exchange" for O.G. Anunoby, with VanVleet likely to cost "at least" that much.

Since getting off to a 16-7 start, the Suns have lost 17 of their past 25 games. Their 24-24 record is tied for seventh in the Western Conference, though they are only 2.5 games behind the New Orleans Pelicans for the No. 4 seed.