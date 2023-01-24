X

    Kyle Kuzma Rumors: Wizards PF Not Available for Trade Amid Interest from Suns, More

    Doric SamJanuary 24, 2023

    Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

    Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma is one of the most coveted players on the trade market ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, but it appears the team is not looking to move him.

    According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Washington has informed interested teams such as the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns that Kuzma is not available to be traded "despite his objective to decline next season's player option and test the open market."

