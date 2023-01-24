The Best Returning QB in Every College Football Conference for 2023

2 of 10

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It shouldn't be too surprising who's on this list for the ACC, right? Redshirt freshman Drake Maye had a sensational season in 2022, throwing for 4,321 yards, 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He led the ACC in passing yards en route to breaking the UNC single-season record previously held by Mitchell Tribusky, who threw for 3,748 yards in 2016. Drake's 39 career passing touchdowns already puts him at seventh all-time in program history, and his 38 passing scores from this past season tied the single-season school record too.

Maye can make plays with his feet when he needs to as well, rushing for 698 yards and seven touchdowns this past season.

The QB's best game came during UNC's 36-34 win over Wake Forest on Nov. 12. He finished the game with a whopping 448 passing yards, 71 rushing yards and four total touchdowns.

The QB helped lead the Tar Heels to their first ACC title game since 2015 and a Holiday Bowl berth against Oregon. Although there were rumors that Maye might transfer following the 2022 season—including a claim by Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi that Maye was offered a pair of $5 million NIL deals to transfer—Maye is staying put in Chapel Hill. Both of the QB's parents went to UNC.

"It wouldn't sit right, especially with all my family..." Maye told Pete Thamel of ESPN of transferring in December. "Switching it up after everything the Mayes went through wouldn't represent what the university means to me or how much it means for me to go there. It'd mess up the mojo and all we've built there. That Carolina blue is special. There's no other color in the world that meaningful."

We'll see how far Maye can take the Tar Heels in 2023. He'll be coached under a new offensive coordinator in Chip Lindsey, who was hired from UCF to replace Phil Longo. It shouldn't matter much who's calling the plays for Maye to have another big season.