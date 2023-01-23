Georgia WR Rodarius 'Rara' Thomas Arrested on Felony Charge; Being Held Without Bond

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Georgia wide receiver Rodarius "Rara" Thomas was arrested Monday on a felony charge of false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery-family violence.

Mark Schlabach of ESPN reported Thomas is currently being held in Athens-Clarke County Jail without bond. No details on the incident that led to Thomas' arrest have been made public at this time.

The rising junior announced his transfer to Georgia from Mississippi State in December.

Thomas was Mississippi State's leading receiver with 44 receptions and 626 yards in 2022. A 3-star prospect coming out of high school, Thomas' play on the field impressed enough he was considered a major get for the Bulldogs on the transfer market.

Dominic Lovett, who led Missouri in receiving last season, also joined the program as a transfer.

Georgia has not released a statement on Thomas' arrest at this time.