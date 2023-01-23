X

    Examining Impact of Aaron Rodgers' Contract on Potential Packers Trade amid Rumors

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 23, 2023

    GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 08: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
    Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday on Postseason NFL Countdown that "there is a real possibility" the Green Bay Packers and veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers discuss a trade this offseason, though he added he didn't believe the Packers would send him to another NFC team.

    On Monday, ProFootballTalk's Peter King wrote about the possibility of a trade and found the scenario plausible:

    "As for the compensation due Green Bay, my guess is the Pack would want at least two first-round picks. The Woody Johnson New York Jets, desperate for a star QB almost since the Broadway Joe days, would happily pay that freight, I'd guess. But would Rodgers accept a deal to the Jets? We shall see."

    While Rodgers signed a three-year, $150.8 million extension with the Packers last offseason, uncertainty has surrounded his future in Green Bay for several years, and it appears a divorce could be on the horizon.

    The Packers would have to eat at least $40 million in dead cap, but the prospect of receiving two-first-round picks in return and building around young quarterback Jordan Love might make that easier to digest. It would mark the end of a long and successful era with the future Hall of Famer under center.

