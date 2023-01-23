UFC Legend Luke Rockhold Calls out Jake Paul: 'I'd Beat That Guy in My Sleep'

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Jake Paul doesn't need to look far to find an opponent for his mixed martial arts debut.

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold told TMZ Sports he'd be happy to oppose Paul inside the cage (warning: video contains NSFW language).

"Stop trying to fight little dudes. F--king [155]-pounders," he said. "You're a middleweight. If you want to fight a middleweight, I got hands. We can do anything we want. I really don't care. I'd beat that guy in my sleep."

ESPN's Brett Okamoto reported on Jan. 5 that Paul signed a "multi-fight, multiyear" contract with the Professional Fighters League, which will see him pivot from boxing to MMA.

Paul hasn't announced his first MMA fight, and he told Okamoto he might take as much as a year to train before he competes. That hasn't stopped the 26-year-old from challenging MMA legend Nate Diaz, though.

In the event negotiations with Diaz fall through or never get off the ground, Rockhold would be a more than suitable foe. The 38-year-old is 16-6 over his professional career. He retired following his unanimous-decision loss to Paulo Costa at UFC 278 last August.