Novak Djokovic Celebrated by Tennis Fans for 25th Straight Win at Australian Open

Will Murray/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic cruised into the Australian Open quarterfinal with a 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 win over Alex de Minaur to continue his dominance in Melbourne.

The 35-year-old has now won 25 straight matches at the Australian Open and appears on track to win his 10th career title.

Fans and even fellow players were amazed watching the superstar in Monday's match:

Djokovic missed the 2022 Australian Open after declining to get vaccinated against COVID-19, leading to a deportation from the country. The Serbian had won the title in each of the previous three years at this event.

The veteran's last loss at this Grand Slam came in 2018 with a fourth-round loss to Hyeon Chung.

With four easy wins to begin his 2023 run—dropping just one set—it's clear Djokovic is picking up where he left off as one of the top players in the history of the sport.

A quarterfinal matchup with Andrey Rublev could pose some difficulties, but Djokovic is the clear favorite going forward with only three of the top 15 seeds remaining in the men's draw.