X

    Novak Djokovic Celebrated by Tennis Fans for 25th Straight Win at Australian Open

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 23, 2023

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 23: Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand in the fourth round singles match against Alex de Minaur of Australia during day eight of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 23, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Will Murray/Getty Images)
    Will Murray/Getty Images

    Novak Djokovic cruised into the Australian Open quarterfinal with a 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 win over Alex de Minaur to continue his dominance in Melbourne.

    The 35-year-old has now won 25 straight matches at the Australian Open and appears on track to win his 10th career title.

    Fans and even fellow players were amazed watching the superstar in Monday's match:

    Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios

    Watching Novak tonight makes me feel good about my tennis in general 🤣 how have I beaten this guy 🤣

    Dragana Andja 🐊 @Dragana32859628

    This match should be school example to perfect play.

    Sanny Tee @sanyatarbuk

    Brilliance of Novak is unmatched! Bravo Nole 💪❤️💙🤍🙏

    BoyleSports @BoyleSports

    Novak Djokovic has now won 25 consecutive matches at the Australian Open.<br><br>He's in to another quarter-final after a dominant display against Alex De Minaur.<br><br>🏆 10th Australian Open title pending for the Serbian?<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AusOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AusOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/DSjK2gv7ky">pic.twitter.com/DSjK2gv7ky</a>

    Lil Miss Idemo @Nora_Belle2

    God-mode Djokovic is my favorite Djokovic 💪💪💪💪💪💪

    Rupin Kale @Vegansportlover

    Djokovic is just sensational. <br><br>What a guy 🙌

    ✠ W. Batista ✠ 🇧🇷 💢🐊🎾 @Wanderson_bp

    GOAT <a href="https://t.co/dOoxZPFyJI">pic.twitter.com/dOoxZPFyJI</a>

    Paul Johnson @pjohnson_sports

    That was a completely brutal domination from <a href="https://twitter.com/DjokerNole?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DjokerNole</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AusOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AusOpen</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Djokovic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Djokovic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Deminaur?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Deminaur</a>

    Bollington 🍀 @A_Adebote

    This man is something else normally, on Rod Laver, he tops even that.<br>Phenomenal stuff yet again 👏🏾

    Nick McCarvel @NickMcCarvel

    This is crushingly relentless stuff from Novak Djokovic. Just in a completely different orbit than Alex De Minaur tonight.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AusOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AusOpen</a>

    Julien Duncan @julienDuncan1

    Novak is a Tennis Genius of all time !!!!!! 🎾🎾👏👏👏👏👏👏🎾🎾

    Break Point @GusoOddo

    Simply the best ever<br>🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐

    Jason Vale @juicemaster

    He's just in a different league…<a href="https://twitter.com/DjokerNole?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DjokerNole</a> G.O.A.T <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AusOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AusOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/WM3taRIGey">pic.twitter.com/WM3taRIGey</a>

    IDoNotConsent🇲🇰🇷🇺 @IDoNotConsent9

    What an absolutely flawless display by the GOAT. <a href="https://t.co/0l87mx6IF2">pic.twitter.com/0l87mx6IF2</a>

    Djokovic missed the 2022 Australian Open after declining to get vaccinated against COVID-19, leading to a deportation from the country. The Serbian had won the title in each of the previous three years at this event.

    The veteran's last loss at this Grand Slam came in 2018 with a fourth-round loss to Hyeon Chung.

    With four easy wins to begin his 2023 run—dropping just one set—it's clear Djokovic is picking up where he left off as one of the top players in the history of the sport.

    A quarterfinal matchup with Andrey Rublev could pose some difficulties, but Djokovic is the clear favorite going forward with only three of the top 15 seeds remaining in the men's draw.

    Novak Djokovic Celebrated by Tennis Fans for 25th Straight Win at Australian Open
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.