Super Bowl 2023: Predictions and Latest Odds Ahead of Conference Championships

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The four best teams in the NFL will be participating on conference championship next weekend.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles were the class of the AFC and NFC throughout the regular season, while the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers are worthy contenders to the top seeds.

Each of the four teams played to their strengths in the divisional round to reach what is a familiar stage for all of them.

Kansas City is playing in its fifth straight AFC Championship Game, and Cincinnati beat the Chiefs last year to win a place in the Super Bowl.

San Francisco is making its third NFC Championship Game appearance in four years. Philadelphia is in its first conference title game in five seasons, but it has the most appearances in the NFC over the last 20 years.

The biggest question going into the two games is the health of Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City quarterback suffered an ankle injury on Saturday and was in clear distress for most of the win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Even with a healthy Mahomes on the field, Kansas City's odds to reach the Super Bowl are level with Cincinnati.

In fact, all four teams have similar odds to win the Lombardi Trophy on February 12, which is not often the case when the NFL reaches this stage of the postseason.