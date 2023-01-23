3 Best Coaching Options to Maximize Rams' Matthew Stafford in 2023

0 of 3

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Amid uncertainty that he may not return for the 2023 season, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced earlier this month that he'll be coming back to lead the team. But he does have some holes to fill on his staff.

Among those openings is one at offensive coordinator. Liam Coen served in that role for only one season, then decided to go back to the University of Kentucky, where he'll serve as its OC. That leaves Los Angeles in search of a new top offensive assistant for next season.

The Rams won a Super Bowl title in the 2021 season but greatly underperformed in 2022. They were also hampered by injuries to numerous key players, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was limited to nine games due to a neck ailment.

However, the 34-year-old will be looking to get back to leading Los Angeles' offense to success next season.

In order for that to happen, though, the Rams will need to hire the right person to serve as their offensive coordinator.

Here's a look at three top candidates who could maximize the talents of Stafford and the top playmakers on the unit.