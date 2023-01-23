Raiders' 2023 Free-Agent Big Board, Top Players to Target

0 of 3

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders have a few roster holes to fill this offseason, but none of them are as important as the one at quarterback.

For the first time in nearly a decade, the Raiders don't know who will be their signal-caller to begin the next season.

Derek Carr, who made 142 starts for the team from 2014-22, isn't going to be back. He was benched with two games left in the 2022 campaign and has already tweeted his farewell to the fans. He should be traded soon.

It's possible Las Vegas will find its next starting quarterback on the free-agent market. The Raiders are already projected to have $22.28 million in available cap space, per Over The Cap, and will be clearing more soon. So, they should be able to sign more than just a QB in free agency and likely will.

Here's a look at several players who Las Vegas should have near the top of its board of free-agent targets this offseason.