    Steph Curry, Warriors Roasted by NBA Twitter for Collapse vs. Kyrie Irving, Nets

    Doric SamJanuary 23, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JANUARY 22: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets handles the ball against Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors on January 22, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Golden State Warriors looked well on their way to a win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night, but a second-half collapse spelled doom for the Dubs.

    Golden State suffered a 120-116 loss in front of its home fans at Chase Center against a Brooklyn team that was without its best player in Kevin Durant. The Warriors led by as many as 17 points in the game and as many as 13 in the fourth quarter, but they lacked focus down the stretch and couldn't hold off the scrappy Nets.

    Brooklyn outscored Golden State 27-10 over the final seven minutes of the game and 60-44 in the second half overall. Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 38 points, while Nic Claxton added regular-season highs of 24 points and 15 rebounds. The Nets shot 54.4 percent from the field and 51.9 percent from three-point range in the victory.

    Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 26 points, while Jonathan Kuminga had 20 points off the bench. Golden State's reserves combined to score 50 points, but it wasn't enough.

    Fans on Twitter had no choice but to call out the Warriors for their second-half lull, which has been a reoccurring theme for the defending NBA champions this season:

    C.J. Holmes 🚀 @CjHolmes22

    Warriors blow another double-digit lead and fall to the Nets at home, 120-116.<br><br>I ask you: What went wrong?

    Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

    Nets 120, Warriors 116 <br><br>Warriors were outscored 60-44 in the second half

    Steve Berman @BASportsGuy

    The 2022-23 Warriors are so, so bad in the final two minutes.

    Brian Witt @Wittnessed

    Gotta be close to 10 games now that the Warriors have just totally blown. Like sure-fire wins that they somehow manage to find a way to screw up. That's like 20% of the games!

    Wajahat Ali @WajahatAli

    Meanwhile the Warriors have scored 8 points in the 3rd quarter. The team sadly isn't serious. Good lord.

    Cyruthan Saatsinga @DogSurfRoadshow

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/warriors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@warriors</a> 17 point lead went poof and I can't feel good about this team until they regain their 3rd quarter dominance. The gnats have two players on the floor who are awful at free throw shooting. I don't understand why Kerr isn't taking full advantage of that.

    Brooklyn Netcast @BrooklynNetcast

    KYRIE IRVING OWNS THE WARRIORS

    WarriorsMuse @WarriorsMuse

    Teams that have season swept the Warriors:<br><br>2015-19, 2022 combined: 2<br><br>2023: 4 (IND, DET, ORL, BKN)<br><br>🥴🥴🥴🥴

    warriorsworld @warriorsworld

    Warriors 0-4 in their last 4 home games. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IsThatGood?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IsThatGood</a>?

    Guru @DrGuru_

    The Golden State Warriors NEED to make a trade.

    Niko @nikotaughtyou

    There's also no move the Warriors can/will make at the deadline that boosts them, cuz at the end of the day the starters will close games and right now they close games like bozos.

    Tamarra The Aries @T_monster

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/warriors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@warriors</a> just falling asleep in the 3rd forcing them to win this game a second time is infuriating. STAY AWAKE and keep your foot on the pedal!!!! Let's go <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DubNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DubNation</a>

    Nicole McMillon @NicoleMcMilllon

    The warriors are so bad. <br>Steph needs to be better. <br>Klay needs to understand that he's not Kobe

    The Warriors (23-24) have struggled to find consistency this season and are now 3-6 in their last nine outings. Golden State will need to be better down the stretch of games if it hopes to make another deep postseason run.

    There will be ample time for the Warriors to evaluate the areas they need to fix, as they will be off until Wednesday when the Memphis Grizzlies (31-15) come to town for a marquee matchup.

