NCAA Tournament 2023: Stock Watch for Bubble Teams with February Approaching

Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In losing at home to NET No. 277 South Carolina just four days before winning on the road against NET No. 2 Tennessee, the Kentucky Wildcats succinctly summed up what it's like to be on the bubble for the 2023 men's NCAA tournament.

Obviously, not every team fighting for an at-large bid to the dance is going through two-game swings that extreme. But take a holistic look at the past couple of weeks for every team in bubble territory, and there is no shortage of those flying high and others in free-fall.

Based on each team's five most recent games, we've highlighted the ones that have moved the most in each direction over the past couple of weeks.

Not every squad currently on the bubble will appear here. For example, teams like Nevada, Northwestern and Penn State are each smack dab on the projected cut line right now, but none of them has moved much recently.

Much different story for other Big Ten teams like Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin.

Teams are presented in no particular order, outside of oscillating between Stock Up and Stock Down.

NET and RES/QUAL metrics are current through the start of play on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and are courtesy of BartTorvik.