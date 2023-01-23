Steelers' 2023 Free-Agent Big Board, Top Players to Target

0 of 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 season didn't end with a playoff berth. However, it should still be considered a successful campaign, as Mike Tomlin orchestrated yet another winning season while also developing first-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

The Steelers really gelled late in the season, winning seven of their final nine games. This, along with Pickett's development, should have Pittsburgh fans plenty excited about what's to come in 2023.

If the team can shore up a few key positions, it should be right back in the playoff mix next year. The draft will play a part in that, but first, the Steelers will have a foray into free agency.

With a projected $3.1 million cap deficit, they probably won't go on a spending spree in March. If they can clear enough cap space, though, a few players stand out as logical targets.

Here, you'll find a preliminary free-agent big board for Pittsburgh and a deeper dive into three players it should target first.

