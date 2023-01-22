Wizards' Rui Hachimura on NBA Trade Rumors: I 'Want to Be Somewhere That Wants Me'January 22, 2023
Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura is looking to be appreciated amid recent trade rumors.
"I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," Hachimura told reporters.
The Wizards have "begun trade discussions" involving the 24-year-old ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, according to Shams Charania and Josh Robbins of The Athletic, with "several" Western Conference teams interested.
Hachimura is in his fourth season with the Wizards after being drafted No. 9 overall in 2019. The two sides were unable to work out a contract extension, and he is set to become a restricted free agent in the offseason.
The 6'8", 230-pound forward isn't letting trade talk affect him, matching a career high with 30 points in Saturday's 138-118 win over the Orlando Magic.
"I just got to play my game. I know what I can do, and I can help the team to win," Hachimura said after the game. "It's either here or other team. I can help teams."
Hachimura is averaging 13.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in 30 appearances off the bench this season.