Wizards' Rui Hachimura on NBA Trade Rumors: I 'Want to Be Somewhere That Wants Me'

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura is looking to be appreciated amid recent trade rumors.

"I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," Hachimura told reporters.

The Wizards have "begun trade discussions" involving the 24-year-old ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, according to Shams Charania and Josh Robbins of The Athletic, with "several" Western Conference teams interested.

Hachimura is in his fourth season with the Wizards after being drafted No. 9 overall in 2019. The two sides were unable to work out a contract extension, and he is set to become a restricted free agent in the offseason.

The 6'8", 230-pound forward isn't letting trade talk affect him, matching a career high with 30 points in Saturday's 138-118 win over the Orlando Magic.

"I just got to play my game. I know what I can do, and I can help the team to win," Hachimura said after the game. "It's either here or other team. I can help teams."

Hachimura is averaging 13.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in 30 appearances off the bench this season.