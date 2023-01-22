UFC Legend Glover Teixeira Retires at Age 43 After Loss to Jamahal Hill at UFC 283

Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Saturday's loss to Jamahal Hill at UFC 283 was the end of the road for Glover Teixeira's career.

The 43-year-old announced he is retiring from professional fighting after 21 years following his defeat via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44) to Hill in the main event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, per Marc Raimondi of ESPN.

"I think I'm too tough for my own good, too tough for my own health," Teixeira said.

While Teixeira was unable to win back the vacant light heavyweight title, Raimondi noted he retired with the most finishes (13) and most submissions (seven) in UFC light heavyweight history.

He also put up quite the fight against Hill, despite the latter controlling the contest with his striking and head kicks.

"The dude is tough as bricks, man," Hill said of Teixeira, who was bleeding from cuts over both eyes. "I don't know anybody who can take what I throw and keep going. ... I heard [referee] Marc [Goddard] say keep fighting. Goddammit, he is."

The fight and Teixeira's retirement inspired plenty of reaction:

Teixeira won the light heavyweight title when he defeated Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 in October 2021, before losing it to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275 in June.

The bout with Prochazka was a memorable one, and they were initially scheduled for a rematch.

However, Prochazka relinquished the belt ahead of the fight due to a shoulder injury. The fight between Teixeira and Hill came together following a split draw between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 282.

Teixeira retires with a 33-8-0 record.