No. 2 Kansas Upset by No. 14 TCU in 2nd-Worst Home Loss Under Bill Self

The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks were upset by the No. 14 TCU Horned Frogs 83-60 on Saturday night at Allen Fieldhouse for their worst home loss in two years and one of the worst losses in the Bill Self era.

Self has been head coach of the Jayhawks since 2003, and the worst loss of his career came against Texas in January 2021 when his team fell 84-59 to the Longhorns. Saturday's loss to TCU is the team's second-largest loss at home under Self.

The loss also ended a 16-game home winning streak for Kansas, which dropped to 16-3 on the season.

TCU was dominant from start to finish, mounting a 10-point lead going into halftime. The Horned Frogs then outscored the Jayhawks 35-22 in the second half to close out just their third win over Kansas in 23 games dating back to February 2013.

"The way they chewed gum. The way they tied their shoes. Everything they did was perfect today," Self said of TCU after the loss. "They played great. They're so fast. They're so athletic off the bench. Their bench was unbelievable. ... That was a beatdown."

Shahada Wells led the way for the Horned Frogs, finishing with 17 points, five rebounds, two assists and four steals off the bench. Mike Miles Jr. finished with 15 points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal, while Damion Baugh notched 11 points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal.

It's a tough loss for the Jayhawks, which squandered another 30-point night from Jalen Wilson. The 22-year-old finished with 30 points, seven rebounds and two assists in Saturday's loss after putting up 38 points, nine rebounds and one assist in an 83-82 overtime loss to No. 13 Kansas State on Jan. 17.

Kansas now sits third in the Big 12, while TCU improved to fifth place with an overall record of 15-4.

The Jayhawks are set to face No. 21 Baylor on Monday before facing unranked Kentucky in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 28.

The Horned Frogs, meanwhile, will host unranked Oklahoma on Tuesday before taking on unranked Mississippi State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 28.

Kansas and TCU will meet again on Feb. 20 in Fort Worth, Texas.