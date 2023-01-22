NFL Playoff Bracket 2023: Picture, Schedule After Saturday's Divisional Round

1 of 4

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chiefs have been a model of consistency in the AFC ever since Mahomes became the full-time starter in 2018, Kansas City has not missed an appearance in the AFC Championship Game.

That streak will continue this year, though for a time, it seemed that the Jags might play spoiler.

Mahomes suffered an ankle injury late in the first quarter. While he finished the drive, Henne was under center to start the ensuing series. This was not a sight that Chiefs fans had hoped to see, but they loved what came next.

Henne capped a 98-yard drive with a one-yard strike to tight end Travis Kelce. That score proved to be the difference in the game. The value of having an experienced backup who knows the system was on full display.

Mahomes returned in the second half and finished the game 22-of-30 for 195 yards and two touchdowns. He and Henne deserve plenty of credit, but the Chiefs probably wouldn't have won the game without strong performances from running back Isiah Pacheco and the defense.

Pacheco rushed for 95 yards and 7.9 yards per carry. The defense limited Trevor Lawrence to a modest 24-of-39, 217-yard, one-touchdown, one-interception performance. Jaylon Watson's interception of Lawrence with less than four minutes remaining effectively ended the game.

Jacksonville engineered one last field-goal drive following the turnover, but the onside attempt was unsuccessful.

This was a complete performance by a Kansas City team headed to its fifth-straight AFC title game. Of course, a lot of eyes will be on Mahomes and his ankle heading into next Sunday.



"Let's just see how it goes here the next couple days. It's going to be sore, I know, but let's see where he is at," head coach Andy Reid said, per ESPN's Adam Teicher. "He's had this before, and he was able to keep pushing through."

The Chiefs are one game away from pushing through to another Super Bowl.

