Dillon Brooks Talks Defending Lakers' LeBron James: 'He Doesn't Want to Go Left'

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

On a night that will be remembered more for the Memphis Grizzlies' heated courtside exchange with Shannon Sharpe, Dillon Brooks had some interesting comments about defending LeBron James.

Speaking to reporters after the Grizzlies' 122-121 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, Brooks explained he wanted to make James go to one side because he "doesn't want to go left."

"I was just making him go left all game," Brooks said. "Then he would settle or he would pass the ball. That's my method, that's what I [do]. ... I need to play physical with him and continuously bump him all the time and don't let him take easy shots."

James did get around Brooks for an easy layup late in the second quarter when they were matched up.

Overall, though, Brooks and the Grizzlies did a good job against James. The Lakers superstar had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists, but his 38.1 field-goal percentage was tied for his fourth-worst in a game this season.

Friday night was a notable one for Brooks. He was one of several Grizzlies players who got involved in a shouting match with Sharpe, who was sitting courtside at Crypto.com Arena.

The Grizzlies are certainly not afraid to talk trash with anyone. They got into a verbal battle with the Golden State Warriors during a Christmas Day game between the two teams.

Despite having their 11-game winning streak snapped Friday night, the Grizzlies are still the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with a 31-14 record.