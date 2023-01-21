Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Discharged from Hospital After Swimming Accident

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has been discharged from the hospital after recovering from his swimming accident in Florida, his sister, Hayley Davis, announced on Facebook.

"Everything health wise is looking good and has all improved— truly a miracle!!" Davis wrote.

Hillis was initially brought to a hospital in a helicopter on Jan. 4 and was unconscious in the intensive care unit. According to TMZ Sports, he jumped into the water to save his kids from drowning.

The kids were healthy, but Hillis suffered damage to his lungs and kidneys.

On Jan. 12, Hillis' girlfriend, Angela Cole, provided a positive update on the 37-year-old's condition.

"Peyton is off the ventilator and is on the road to recovery," Cole wrote on Instagram. "Please continue to pray for he's still got a ways ahead of him, but thank you for all of your prayers and love and support thus far. It truly makes all the difference. Today was a good day."

Hillis played seven seasons in the NFL with the Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants. The former Arkansas running back broke out in 2010 when he totaled 1,177 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns for Cleveland, earning a spot on the cover of the Madden 12 video game the following season.

He retired after being released by the Giants in 2015.