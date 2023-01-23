WWE 2K23 John Cena Covers, Release Date, WarGames Match and Bad Bunny Bonus Revealed

Photo credit: 2K

WWE legend, 16-time world champion and Hollywood star John Cena was revealed as the cover athlete for the upcoming WWE 2K23 video game Monday.

In celebration of his 20-year anniversary in WWE, Cena's image will be plastered on the Icon, Deluxe and Standard Editions of the game, with each cover featuring a different image.

The Icon Edition shows Cena holding the WWE Championship and is an original design created by WWE artist Rob Schamberger, while the Deluxe Edition includes an image of a young Cena wearing the United States Championship, which was the first title he ever won in WWE:

The Standard Edition is a more modern photo of Cena, who is doing his signature "You can't see me" hand gesture:

For the first time ever, there is also a Cross-Gen Edition of WWE 2K23, which will allow for play on both the PlayStation and Xbox consoles. It will feature the same cover as the Standard Edition.

Cena will be the subject of the popular 2K Showcase mode in WWE 2K23 as well, and gamers will get to play as several of Cena's greatest opponents in an effort to take down the leader of the Cenation.

Perhaps the biggest addition to WWE 2K23 compared to previous games is the inclusion of the WarGames match for the first time ever in video game form. Players will have the opportunity to take the action inside the double cage in either three-on-three or four-on-four matches.

WarGames was first conceived by late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, and it was a staple in NWA and WCW from 1987 through 2000.

The WarGames concept was revived in 2017 as part of WWE's NXT brand, and it came to the main roster for the first time last year at Survivor Series WarGames.

In another first, those who pre-order the Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Bundle, or those who buy the Deluxe Edition or Icon Edition at launch, will get to use award-winning recording artist Bad Bunny as a playable character.

The pre-order bonus will also include a special Ruby tier MyFaction card featuring Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37, teaming with Damian Priest in a winning effort against The Miz and John Morrison. Bad Bunny was so impressive that he returned last year as a surprise entrant in the men's Royal Rumble match.

Along with all of the new features, WWE 2K23 will feature improved MyGM, MyFACTION, MyRISE and Universe modes, as well as an expanded Creation Suite.

WWE 2K23 will be available on PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, with the Icon and Deluxe Editions releasing on March 14, and the Standard and Cross-Gen Editions hitting shelves on March 17.

The debut trailer for WWE 2K23 will officially drop Monday night during the 30th-anniversary episode of WWE Raw.

