Giants vs. Eagles: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

Giants vs. Eagles: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKingsJanuary 21, 2023
The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles will meet for the third time this season in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday, but only one of those NFC East battles should be taken into account when setting daily fantasy football lineups.
Philadelphia's 48-22 shellacking of the Giants in Week 14 was the only meeting in which all of the starters participated on each side. New York rested its starters in Week 18.
If Week 14 is any indicator of what Saturday will look like, the Eagles' ground game should be trusted more than any rushing unit in FanDuel and DraftKings contests.
Of course, the other rushing attack on the field in Philadelphia will receive attention, too, because of Saquon Barkley's wild-card round output.
The top-tier DFS options from both rosters have the potential to put up high point totals, but finding the right sleeper picks is difficult because of how often the top guys touch the football.
Sleeper Picks
Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia
A lot of the sleeper pick attention paid to Philadelphia will focus on Boston Scott, who has nine touchdowns against the Giants in his career.
However, the better DFS sleeper pick at running back is Kenneth Gainwell, who is the backup to Miles Sanders.
Gainwell is utilized in red-zone and third-down situations. He has four touchdowns this season, and he is the Eagles' pass-catching running back.
Gainwell had multiple receptions and over 10 receiving yards in six games during the regular season. He ran for over 20 yards on six occasions as well.
New York's rushing defense allowed 253 yards to the Eagles in Week 14. Philadelphia could try to exploit that weakness again with Jalen Hurts, Sanders and Gainwell.
Gainwell is a true DFS sleeper in the sense that he can be boom-or-bust for the Eagles, but if he thrives in the red zone, he could have the best output of the second-tier running backs on Saturday's two-game slate.
Daniel Bellinger, TE, New York Giants
Daniel Bellinger is a supporting piece at best inside the Giants offense, but like Gainwell, he carries value in the red zone.
Bellinger caught a touchdown pass from Daniel Jones last week in Minnesota, and he brought in three catches on three targets in Week 14 against the Eagles.
The 2022 fourth-round pick is the cheapest starting tight end option on FanDuel and DraftKings on Saturday's slate.
You are giving up points earned by Travis Kelce, Evan Engram or Dallas Goedert if you choose Bellinger at tight end and put neither of those other players in the flex spot.
Bellinger is not a high-volume target option inside the Giants offense. Darius Slayton, Richie James and Isaiah Hodgins will get more looks than him.
The intrigue of Bellinger's potential red-zone impact is what will draw DFS players to him, but not in a high volume given the Giants passing attack and the other options available at his position.
Giants Lineup Picks
Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley are by far the best DFS options inside the Giants offense.
Barkley ran for two touchdowns in the wild-card round win over Minnesota. Despite his massive impact, he only had 14 total touches.
The Penn State product is still fresh after he rested in Week 18 and earned a smaller-than-usual workload on the ground last week.
Barkley will be the focal point of the New York offense, and that makes him one of the best options at any position in DFS contests.
Jones torched Minnesota with his legs, as he produced 78 rushing yards on 17 carries. The Giants need him to stay in the pocket a bit more so that they can rely on Barkley more.
The Giants quarterback threw for 301 yards in his playoff debut, and that is a bit remarkable considering the average wide receiver group he is working with.
Darius Slayton and Isaiah Hodgins combined for 12 receptions on 17 targets against the Vikings. They are the two best pass-game options to pair with Jones and Barkley in a lineup stack.
Richie James had seven catches against the Eagles in Week 14, but his production has been more inconsistent compared to Slayton and Hodgins. James only had four catches for 31 yards last week.
Bellinger is the only other option to consider in a Giants stack, and he would be selected to save some salary to use on players to fill out the lineup.
Eagles Lineup Picks
The Eagles have been a DFS gold mine all season.
Jalen Hurts is a touchdown machine, and he has one more week of rest under him to deal with the shoulder injury he suffered in Week 15.
Hurts had three total touchdowns against the Giants in Week 14. That is the performance to reference for Saturday since the Giants rested their key players in Week 18 with the No. 6 seed already locked up.
Philadelphia's offense rode Miles Sanders to the 48-22 victory. He ran for 144 yards and two scores inside MetLife Stadium.
Sanders should be counted on at a high volume on Saturday, especially if Hurts is hesitant to run on some plays because of his shoulder.
The Eagles' top running back must be used in any lineup stack because of how valuable he was against the Giants in Week 14.
A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are the easy targets to pick out for Hurts to use in the passing game. Dallas Goedert is the other safe play for a lineup stack at tight end.
Brown and Smith each caught a touchdown pass in Week 14. Goedert did not play in that game, but he does have nine catches for 91 yards in the last two weeks.
Gainwell is the primary sleeper to watch on the Eagles roster. Quez Watkins may break loose for a big play or two, but his target share is much lower than Brown and Smith, and he is viewed as a risky pick for a postseason DFS contest in which you need high-volume players.
