Giants vs. Eagles: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia

A lot of the sleeper pick attention paid to Philadelphia will focus on Boston Scott, who has nine touchdowns against the Giants in his career.

However, the better DFS sleeper pick at running back is Kenneth Gainwell, who is the backup to Miles Sanders.

Gainwell is utilized in red-zone and third-down situations. He has four touchdowns this season, and he is the Eagles' pass-catching running back.

Gainwell had multiple receptions and over 10 receiving yards in six games during the regular season. He ran for over 20 yards on six occasions as well.

New York's rushing defense allowed 253 yards to the Eagles in Week 14. Philadelphia could try to exploit that weakness again with Jalen Hurts, Sanders and Gainwell.

Gainwell is a true DFS sleeper in the sense that he can be boom-or-bust for the Eagles, but if he thrives in the red zone, he could have the best output of the second-tier running backs on Saturday's two-game slate.

Daniel Bellinger, TE, New York Giants

Daniel Bellinger is a supporting piece at best inside the Giants offense, but like Gainwell, he carries value in the red zone.

Bellinger caught a touchdown pass from Daniel Jones last week in Minnesota, and he brought in three catches on three targets in Week 14 against the Eagles.

The 2022 fourth-round pick is the cheapest starting tight end option on FanDuel and DraftKings on Saturday's slate.

You are giving up points earned by Travis Kelce, Evan Engram or Dallas Goedert if you choose Bellinger at tight end and put neither of those other players in the flex spot.

Bellinger is not a high-volume target option inside the Giants offense. Darius Slayton, Richie James and Isaiah Hodgins will get more looks than him.

The intrigue of Bellinger's potential red-zone impact is what will draw DFS players to him, but not in a high volume given the Giants passing attack and the other options available at his position.