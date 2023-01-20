Report: Breanna Stewart to Meet with Storm, Liberty, Lynx, Mystics When WNBA FA Opens

Steve Christo - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The headline name of a loaded WNBA free-agency class is reportedly set to meet with four teams.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Breanna Stewart has meetings scheduled with the Seattle Storm, Minnesota Lynx, Washington Mystics and New York Liberty. The WNBA's free-agency period opens at midnight ET, and Stewart, who has played her entire career with the Storm, hinted Friday at the four teams she would meet:

Jack Maloney of CBS Sports noted this year's class of WNBA free agents "is being hailed as one of the best in league history" and ranked Stewart atop the list of the best available players.

She has been a staple of the Storm since they selected her out of UConn with the No. 1 pick of the 2016 WNBA draft. Her resume includes two championships, the 2018 MVP and four All-Star selections.

At 28 years old, she is in her prime and posted 21.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from deep last season.

Stewart just missed out on the second MVP of her career, finishing second in the voting behind Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson.

While Seattle would seem to have an advantage given Stewart's familiarity with the franchise and the team's understanding of her importance to its championship hopes, it's notable that she'll meet with the Liberty.

New York has been aggressive this offseason and landed 2021 WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones in a trade with the Connecticut Sun.

Jones and Sabrina Ionescu are quite the one-two punch, and adding Stewart or another free agent such as Courtney Vandersloot would put the Liberty on the short list of championship contenders.

Perhaps the opportunity to chase a title in the Big Apple will appeal to Stewart, who is from the Syracuse area of New York, but four teams will apparently have the opportunity to make their pitches once free agency begins.