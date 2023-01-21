AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 20

1 of 4

AEW

As soon as Jungle Boy got to the ring, Page tried to get him up for the Ego's Edge, but Jack Perry wriggled free to avoid the impact.

Stokely Hathaway, Private Party and Matt Hardy were all at ringside, but Hardy's presence seemed to hinder All Ego more than it helped at times.

Jungle Boy usually works at a brisk pace, so it was a little surprising to see him and Page take a more methodical approach to this one. It wasn't slow, but it wasn't fast-paced either.

Perry was fighting as the underdog as he usually does, so the Ontario native was in control most of the time. He used his size and power to dominate most of the action while JB did his best to sell each move.

Hook made an appearance, but he ended up not being the one who affected the outcome the most. As Page tried to grab Hardy's ponytail for leverage during a pin, Hardy slapped his hand away and Perry was able to roll him over for the pin and the win.

Page challenged JungleHook to face him and Hardy on Dynamite in a tag match. Perry and Hook seemed up to the challenge. This was a solid opener for Rampage. Nothing too outrageous, but certainly fun.

Winner: Jack Perry

Grade: B

Notable Moments and Observations