AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 20

AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 20January 21, 2023
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on January 20.
With Baddies seemingly falling to the wayside, Jade Cargill teamed up with her last standing ally, Leila Grey on this week's show.
Jungle Boy battled Ethan Page, Daniel Garcia battled Action Andretti, and Brian Cage took on Willie Mack in a battle of the big men.
Let's take a look at what went down during Friday's episode of Rampage.
Ethan Page vs. Jack Perry
- Page not getting a televised entrance while Perry did seemed wrong. The show should either start with both guys in the ring or give both entrances. Not having an entrance used to be known as the jobber entrance for a reason.
- The look on Hardy's face when Page hugged him was hilarious.
- The powerslam combo Page hit looked perfect. He and Parry have good chemistry as opponents.
As soon as Jungle Boy got to the ring, Page tried to get him up for the Ego's Edge, but Jack Perry wriggled free to avoid the impact.
Stokely Hathaway, Private Party and Matt Hardy were all at ringside, but Hardy's presence seemed to hinder All Ego more than it helped at times.
Jungle Boy usually works at a brisk pace, so it was a little surprising to see him and Page take a more methodical approach to this one. It wasn't slow, but it wasn't fast-paced either.
Perry was fighting as the underdog as he usually does, so the Ontario native was in control most of the time. He used his size and power to dominate most of the action while JB did his best to sell each move.
Hook made an appearance, but he ended up not being the one who affected the outcome the most. As Page tried to grab Hardy's ponytail for leverage during a pin, Hardy slapped his hand away and Perry was able to roll him over for the pin and the win.
Page challenged JungleHook to face him and Hardy on Dynamite in a tag match. Perry and Hook seemed up to the challenge. This was a solid opener for Rampage. Nothing too outrageous, but certainly fun.
Winner: Jack Perry
Grade: B
Notable Moments and Observations
Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack
- It's so easy to forget about the ROH six-man titles. It is the least featured ROH belt on AEW TV.
- Mack and Cage have no right to be as quick and nimble as they were in this match. It's always super fun to watch big guys do moves mostly reserved for cruiserweight.
- The German suplex Cage hit looked great because of how Mack sold it.
- Cage has a great superkick.
- AEW should sign Mack. Having more big dudes who can put it the work is never a bad thing.
Ortiz and Eddie Kingston ended up having a confrontation in the ring that ended with Kingston hitting his former friend with a chair twice before leaving.
Mack was out first to battle Cage. These two just met on AEW Dark recently, so this was a rematch between two big monsters.
Mack used some of his deceptive speed to take control early, but Cage used some of his deceptive agility to counter some of his moves. These two powerhouses made sure to show off their other attributes.
This was a highly entertaining contest between two big men who know how to make the most out of every move. There is little to no wasted motion with them.
After Mack survived a few big moves, Cage finished him off with his own version of a falcon arrow for the pin. Watch both matches these guys had on Dark and Rampage. They are worth your time.
Winner: Brian Cage
Grade: B+
Notable Moments and Observations
Jade Cargill and Leila Grey vs. Vanity Sisters
- The Vanity Sisters had great gear. Very distinctive.
- Grey has had so few matches on AEW TV that it's hard to remember the last time she actually had one.
Jaida and Jordyn Vanity made their AEW TV debut against Cargill and Grey this week.
Grey started the match for her team and had a competitive exchange, but when Cargill came in, she dominated with his superior power.
This was a simple match, but it accomplished its goal. It was more than just a squash, which is more than can be said for a lot of Cargill's bouts.
The TBS champion tagged back in just so she could be the one to get the pin and extend her record to 49-0.
Winners: Cargill and Grey
Grade: C
Notable Moments and Observations
Daniel Garcia vs. Action Andretti
- Garcia being given leather pants to wear for this match is so much funnier than it should be.
- Andretti has the kind of gear you would give a wrestler you created in a video game. It was still better than the leather pants though.
- Sammy Guevara and Jericho were equal parts funny and annoying while doing commentary for this bout.
- Garcia taking out Andretti with a punch in the middle of a dive was a great spot.
- Andretti hit a really nice move from the top rope, but he missed the mark a bit, so the landing looked bad.
The final match of the night saw Andretti take on the protege of Chris Jericho, Garcia.
Red Death charged Andretti in the corner and attacked him before he was even able to remove his vest.
After he recovered from Garcia's initial salvo, Andretti was able to make a comeback and control the pace for a bit. He put his athleticism on full display with some high-flying moves that included a nice suicide dive.
Following a fun and energetic match that allowed both men to show off their biggest attributes, Andretti was able to steal the win over another member of the JAS.
Winner: Action Andretti
Grade: B+
Notable Moments and Observations