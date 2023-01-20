Michael Jordan 1997 Game Jersey Patch Autograph Card Sells for $840K at Auction

Michael Jordan 1997 Game Jersey Patch Autograph Card Sells for $840K at AuctionJanuary 20, 2023
A signed 1997 Upper Deck Game Jersey Patch Autograph Card, which features Michael Jordan wearing his 1992 NBA All-Star Game uniform, sold at auction for $840,000.
TMZ Sports reported the sale is one of the biggest for a Jordan card on record.
"It's a piece of history in that it was the very first time you could pull a game-used and autographed Michael Jordan card out of a trading card pack," PWCC exec Jesse Craig said.
The card itself received an 8 grade (giving it near-mint status), and the autograph was a perfectly preserved 10.
Jordan scored 18 points and had five assists in the 1992 All-Star Game, which was a losing effort for the Eastern Conference.
The most valuable Michael Jordan card on record sold for $1.4 million in 2021. This was actually a different version of the same card, which could be a sign of a waning collectibles market after a massive boon in recent years.