    Steph Curry, LeBron James Top NBA Jersey Sales; Lakers No. 1 in Team Merchandise

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 20, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 18: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during their game at Chase Center on October 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    Stephen Curry has individual bragging rights, but LeBron James has team bragging rights.

    At least when it comes to the top NBA jersey sales of the first half of the 2022-23 season.

    The NBA and National Basketball Players Association announced the top jersey sales Friday, and Curry tops the list for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign. His Golden State Warriors are the reigning champions, and he is once again turning in an impressive season.

    NBA Communications @NBAPR

    The NBA and NBPA today jointly announced that the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry and the Los Angeles Lakers secured the top spots on the NBA's Most Popular Jersey and Team Merchandise lists, respectively.<br><br>More ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/8IfWKoZ2jS">https://t.co/8IfWKoZ2jS</a> <a href="https://t.co/EZFuJxdmbH">pic.twitter.com/EZFuJxdmbH</a>

    While he checks in just ahead of James, the King's Los Angeles Lakers topped the teamwide rankings. Golden State is No. 2, while the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls round out the top five.

    One notable omission from the top 15 jersey sales on the players' side is Nikola Jokić.

    The Denver Nuggets big man is the back-to-back MVP and could take home a third straight trophy this season. However, he still ranks behind a number of other players in terms of jersey popularity.

