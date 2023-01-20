Steph Curry, LeBron James Top NBA Jersey Sales; Lakers No. 1 in Team Merchandise

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Stephen Curry has individual bragging rights, but LeBron James has team bragging rights.

At least when it comes to the top NBA jersey sales of the first half of the 2022-23 season.

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association announced the top jersey sales Friday, and Curry tops the list for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign. His Golden State Warriors are the reigning champions, and he is once again turning in an impressive season.

While he checks in just ahead of James, the King's Los Angeles Lakers topped the teamwide rankings. Golden State is No. 2, while the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls round out the top five.

One notable omission from the top 15 jersey sales on the players' side is Nikola Jokić.

The Denver Nuggets big man is the back-to-back MVP and could take home a third straight trophy this season. However, he still ranks behind a number of other players in terms of jersey popularity.