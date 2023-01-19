Warriors' Stephen Curry Expresses Desire to Play for 2024 USA Olympic Basketball Team

AP Photo/Michael Wyke

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has enjoyed a legendary basketball career, but he's never played in the Olympics. It appears he's hoping to change that soon.

Curry recently spoke to NBA insider Marc Stein and expressed a desire to represent Team USA at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, noting that he would love to play under Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on the international stage:

"I'm more than excited about the opportunity to do it. Knowing that Coach Kerr is taking the lead and … I played on those two world championship teams and everybody who's ever experienced both is never shy to mention how much different the Olympics is. They all say it's not even close in terms of the vibe and the atmosphere and the buildup and the adrenaline and all that. I don't know what the chances are, because you don't know what's going to happen, but I would love to have that experience at some point for sure."

Curry was referring to his gold-medal wins with Team USA at the 2010 and 2014 FIBA World Basketball Championships.

The 34-year-old wasn't selected for the 2012 Olympics in London, and he withdrew from consideration for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro due to knee and ankle injuries.

More recently, he declined an invitation to participate in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo because of a desire to rest up for the 2021-22 NBA season. His decision paid off, as the Warriors went on to win the NBA championship for the first time since 2018.

If Curry is selected for the 2024 Olympics, it will have been a decade since he's stepped onto the international stage. As one of the best players in the world, the prospect of him lighting it up from three-point range with a gold medal on the line is exciting for basketball fans everywhere.