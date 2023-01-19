Dejounte Murray Says Tony Parker Didn't Like Him Taking Starting PG Job with Spurs

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks point guard Dejounte Murray appeared on the All The Smoke podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes on Thursday and said Tony Parker didn't like it when Murray took over as the team's starting point guard in the 2017-18 season.

"Tony ain't like it. I know he ain't like it," he said. "... I love real, keep it a buck with me. Keep it a hundred, bro. I'll love you for that. And I know he didn't like it. Because if he liked it, he would have mentored me the way he should have. He wouldn't have went to Charlotte. He would have stayed right there."

Parker played his final NBA season with the Charlotte Hornets in 2018-19.

Jackson chimed in by saying that he thought Parker was an extremely selfish teammate:

The full interview is below:

While Murray missed that season with a torn ACL, he continued to grow as the team's starting point guard, culminating in an All-Star selection last season. His time with the Spurs ended over the summer, however, when he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks for Danilo Gallinari, three future first-round picks and a first-round pick swap.

He's responded by having another excellent season, averaging 20.6 points, 6.1 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three.

The backcourt of Murray and Trae Young has led the Hawks to a 23-22 record in the deep Eastern Conference, with Murray's addition taking some of the playmaking burden off Young and helping to alleviate his defensive deficiencies.