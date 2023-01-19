Snoop Dogg, Pete Davidson Named AFC, NFC Captains for 2023 Pro Bowl

Sarah Morris/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg and Pete Davidson will be captains for the 2023 Pro Bowl.

Per Nicholas Rice of People, the rap icon and Saturday Night Live star will lead the two teams during the NFL's annual All-Star showcase.

Snoop will be the NFC captain with head coach Eli Manning. Davidson will captain the AFC squad, along with head coach Peyton Manning.

"I'm comin' back to the NFL field, but this time, instead of performing, I'm going head-to-head with Pete and competing for the title of The Pro Bowl Games Champion," Snoop told Rice. "The competition is going to go off, but we all know that Peyton and our AFC squad are gonna do some big things. We'll end up on that podium."

Davidson said he took the gig "to impress my Uncle Mike."

After years of fan complaints about how little effort anyone involved in the Pro Bowl game was putting forth, the NFL announced significant changes to the format for this year's event.

Rather than just play a traditional game, The Pro Bowl Games will be a week-long celebration featuring players showing off their talent in a variety of skills events.

The celebration will culminate in a flag football game between the AFC and NFC at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 5.

Peyton Manning and his production company, Omaha Productions, are overseeing the event.

This will be the second consecutive year that Snoop Dogg has been involved in a high-profile event for the NFL. He was one of seven performers during the Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium.