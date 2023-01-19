Report: Elijah Moore Told Jets OC 'F--k Yourself' and 'You Suck' Before Trade Request

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore had a heated exchange with then-offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur before requesting a trade from the team, according to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.

Rosenblatt reported Moore was frustrated after he wasn't targeted once in New York's 27-10 win over the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 16. At practice on the following Thursday, he told LaFleur to "go f--k yourself" and "you suck" at one point.

LaFleur and head coach Robert Saleh sent Moore home from practice, and hours later he expressed his desire for a trade.

Per Rosenblatt, the matter seemed to resolve itself as Moore and LaFleur "hugged it out." He added that Moore and Denzel Mims, who had requested a trade of his own in August, "didn't cause any issues the rest of the season."

Moore, a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, took a step backward in his sophomore campaign. He caught 37 passes for 446 yards and one touchdown. His yards per game fell from 48.9 to 27.9.

Considering the Jets didn't deal the 22-year-old before the 2022 trade deadline, they presumably see him playing an important role in the offense in 2023. Even if New York was open to the idea, his value may not be high enough to justify the move anyway.

Moore and his fellow wideouts should benefit from what's effectively a clean slate next year.

The Jets have already moved on from LaFleur and figure to have a new starting quarterback at some point this offseason. Rosenblatt wrote how "most have accepted" Zach Wilson isn't the answer.

Depending on who that replacement is, Moore's stock could be trending upward heading into training camp.