Denzel Mims' Agent Requests Trade from Jets After Team Declines to Release WR

Entering his third season in the NFL, New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims is looking for a change of scenery.

Mims' agent, Ron Slavin, released a statement saying his client is seeking to be traded after the Jets refused to release him this offseason.

Slavin wrote that Mims "worked extremely hard in the offseason" to come back "better than ever," but he "has been given no opportunities with the starting offense" during training camp. The Jets have a crowded wide receiver depth chart with veteran Corey Davis, second-year pro Elijah Moore, 2022 first-round pick Garrett Wilson and slot receiver Braxton Berrios all sitting ahead of Mims.

A second-round pick out of Baylor in 2020, Mims has not produced on the field like the Jets had hoped. The 24-year-old has appeared in 20 games over two seasons and has career numbers of 31 catches for 490 yards. He's failed to reach the end zone in two years.

Mims was praised by Jets head coach Robert Saleh for coming to training camp in great shape. The wideout expressed his belief that he should be a starter directly to Saleh and the coaching staff.

Mims appeared in both preseason games this year, but he didn't play with the starters. He recorded two catches for 25 yards in the opener against the Philadelphia Eagles and three receptions for 43 yards against the Atlanta Falcons.

While Mims hasn't done much to prove himself on the field, he's still a promising young talent with unfulfilled potential. Jets general manager Joe Douglas has become known for his savvy in securing trades, so it will be interesting to see what he does with the unproven receiver.

