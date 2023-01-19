Seahawks' Jason Myers Signs Reported $21.1M Contract; NFL's 2nd-Highest-Paid Kicker

AP Photo/Ben VanHouten

The Seattle Seahawks and kicker Jason Myers have agreed to terms on an extension, the franchise announced Wednesday.

The deal is worth $21.1 million over the next four years, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. It also includes incentives that could take the deal up to $22.6 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Myers is now the NFL's second-highest-paid kicker behind the Baltimore Ravens' Justin Tucker.

"We wanted to stay here the whole time," Myers said. "We had no plans of leaving and we love this organization, the coaching staff, players, everything. I'm so excited to be able to stay for four more years at least, hopefully more.

"The group we had, this team is so much fun. Week-to-week, it's really fun to be in that locker room."

General manager John Schneider said in a statement:

"It's just the first step in our offseason. We identified Jason, especially having the year he had, as somebody we wanted to get done as quickly as we possibly could. He's a huge piece of our championship culture, and he was eager, as were we, to consummate a deal. … It's a first step for us for 2023."

Myers has spent the last four seasons of his career in Seattle and earned his second career Pro Bowl selection this year after making 34-of-37 field goal attempts and 41-of-42 extra point attempts. He also led the NFL in scoring with 143 points and averaged 62.8 yards per kickoff.

In 66 games across four seasons in Seattle, Myers has made 87.5 percent of his field goal attempts and 93.5 percent of his extra point attempts.

Before joining the Seahawks, Myers spent three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2015-2017 and he spent the 2018 season with the New York Jets, with whom he earned his first-ever Pro Bowl selection.

With Myers locked up, the Seahawks will shift their focus to signing quarterback Geno Smith, who is set to become a free agent this offseason.