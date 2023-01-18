Cardinals Rumors: Lions' Aaron Glenn Requested for HC Interview to Replace Kingsbury

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly requested an interview with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Arizona fired former head coach Kliff Kingsbury after an injury-riddled 4-13 season.

The Cardinals also made a change at general manager as Steve Keim resigned, replacing him with former Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort.

"He possesses every attribute of a successful GM—passion, leadership, intelligence, work ethic—and his extensive experience has clearly prepared him for this role," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. "We could not be more thrilled to have Monti and his family joining the Cardinals."

Ossenfort's first major task is nailing down the right head coach. Glenn has been a fast riser in the coaching ranks, going from an assistant secondary coach with the Cleveland Browns (2014-15) to the defensive backs coach for the New Orleans Saints (2016-20) to the defensive coordinator of the Lions (2021-22).

The Detroit defense hasn't exactly been formidable, finishing 29th in yards allowed and 31st in points allowed in 2021 and 32nd and 28th in those categories this season. The rebuilding Lions also didn't offer Glenn the most talented personnel.

But he's clearly respected around the NFL. He recently interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts for their head coaching opening, per Benjamin Raven of MLive.com, and did so with the Saints, Denver Broncos and New York Jets in past years.

The Cardinals have also reportedly interviewed former Colts head coach Frank Reich for the vacancy, per ESPN's Dan Graziano, alongside requesting interviews with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores.