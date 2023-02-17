Bucks' Giannis Uncertain for 2023 NBA All-Star Game After Wrist Injury vs. Bulls

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night's matchup with the Chicago Bulls after suffering a wrist injury, and his status for Sunday's All-Star game remains uncertain.

Antetokounmpo has been mostly healthy this season, though he did miss five games in January with a knee injury.

With their best player sidelined, the Bucks went 2-3. They primarily relied on Bobby Portis and Jordan Nwora to fill his position.

Antetokounmpo is having another MVP-worthy season, averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 47 games while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor. His production is almost irreplaceable.

If the Bucks are going to get back to the NBA Finals, they'll need the 28-year-old fully healthy, but considering he continues to battle knee issues this year, it's not a great sign.

That said, Milwaukee sits second in the Eastern Conference with a 41-17 record, trailing the Boston Celtics by half a game, and it has been able to consistently compete with the NBA's top teams. So long as the Greek Freak's injury isn't a long-term concern, that shouldn't change.