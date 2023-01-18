Rob Gronkowski: Aaron Rodgers Should Be Thinking About Super Bowls, Not MVP Awards

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski believes Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers should be more focused on team accomplishments than individual accolades.

Rodgers turned heads during an appearance Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show when he said, "Do I still think I can play? Of course. Of course. Can I play at a high level? Yeah. The highest. I think I can win MVP again in the right situation. Right situation, is that Green Bay or is that somewhere else? I'm not sure, but I don't think you should shut down any opportunity."

Gronkowski was asked about the comments during his own appearance on FanDuel TV's Up & Adams:

"I'm totally fine with everything he said except for one major part—and that's the 'MVP again,'" Gronkowski said. "... Bro, why are you thinking MVP? Don't you want Super Bowls?"

The future Hall of Famer went on to say he believes Super Bowl titles are "five times greater than an MVP award."

It is easy to make a direct comparison between Rodgers and Tom Brady, especially given Gronkowski's connection to the all-time great. He caught passes from Brady for nine seasons on the New England Patriots from 2010 through 2018 and then came out of retirement to join No. 12 on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and 2021.

While Rodgers has four MVPs to Brady's three, the latter has seven Super Bowl titles and five Super Bowl MVPs. Rodgers has one Lombardi Trophy from his singular trip to the sport's biggest stage.

Whether Rodgers returns to the Packers as he chases a fifth MVP and second Super Bowl title will be one of the biggest stories of the offseason.

Perhaps the 39-year-old will retire, perhaps he will seek to join another team via trade or perhaps he will return to the only team he has ever known at the NFL level. He mentioned on the Pat McAfee Show (h/t Zach Kruse of USA Today) that he would like veteran teammates back with him on the Packers, but he did not definitively say what his plans for 2023 are at this point.

But there's no doubt he still believes in his own individual abilities when it comes to the future MVP race.