Arsenal Investigating Allegations of Antisemitic Behavior by Fans at Tottenham Match

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Arsenal released a statement Wednesday saying they are investigating "two disturbing incidents over the weekend involving antisemitism" stemming from their 2-0 victory over Tottenham on Sunday.

"Arsenal must be a safe and welcoming environment for everyone, and we want to be clear that any kind of discriminatory abuse is not welcome at our club," the statement said. "We will not stand for this kind of behaviour and will take strong action against any supporters who we establish are responsible for such acts."

That strong action would include "a lengthy club ban."

The statement explained one of the incidents happened when an Arsenal supporter heard "grossly offensive antisemitic statements made by another Arsenal fan." The other involved antisemitic chants at a pub in Islington.

While Arsenal won the game, part of the story in the aftermath was a Spurs fan kicking Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The Athletic's Amitai Winehouse noted the man was charged with assault and will appear in court on Feb. 17. The club said in a statement it would be working with police, Arsenal and Ramsdale and had banned the man from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

As for the game, Arsenal's two goals came on an own goal from Hugo Lloris and an insurance tally from Martin Ødegaard in the first half.

The club sits on top of the Premier League table with 47 points through 18 games and faces Manchester United on Sunday.