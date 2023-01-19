UFC 283 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

0 of 5

UFC 283, the promotion's first pay-per-view of the year, goes down this Saturday in Rio de Janeiro—one of the most historically significant cities in MMA—and it looks like a great card.

In the main event, we will see Brazil's Glover Teixeira take on American Jamahal Hill for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title. The throne has been unoccupied since late 2022, when Jiri Prochazka stepped aside to recover from a serious shoulder injury. This will actually be the UFC's second attempt at crowning a new champion after Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev battled to a draw last month.

UFC 283 will be co-headlined by a flyweight title clash between undisputed champ Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and interim champ Brandon Moreno of Mexico. It will be the fourth time the two stars have met. Their first fight ended with a draw, Moreno won the second by submission, and Figueiredo won the third by decision.

Earlier in the main card, former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns will take on the division's winningest fighter, Neil Magny.

Former strawweight champ Jessica Andrade will also be back on the pay-per-view. She's set for a flyweight fight with former title challenger Lauren Murphy.

The first fight of the main card, finally, will see Johnny Walker and Paul Craig collide at light heavyweight. The Brazilian and Scotsman are fringe contenders at best at the moment, but they're both among the most proficient and unpredictable finishers in the division, so it should be a fun fight.

