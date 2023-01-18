Australian Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Wednesday's Winners and Losers

2 of 3

Will Murray/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal's Australian Open ended earlier than anyone would have predicted because of an injury suffered in the second set against Mackenzie McDonald.

Nadal reached for a return late in the second set, and that triggered an injury that required him to leave the court to receive treatment.

The Spaniard returned for the rest of the match, but he was clearly not at 100 percent as he fell in straight sets to McDonald, who has not advanced past the fourth round at any Grand Slam tournament.

The exit has to be heartbreaking because it is the second time in three majors that he has been affected by an injury. He withdrew from Wimbledon last year because of an abdominal issue.

Nadal's exit significantly increases the chances of other top seeds reaching the final from the top half of the men's singles bracket.

American Frances Tiafoe is the highest seed left in Nadal's portion of the draw. Tiafoe beat Nadal at the 2022 U.S. Open and is playing the best tennis of his career.

Tiafoe could all of a sudden be the best American male hope to make a deep run in Melbourne. He could still need to deal with Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second week of the tournament to reach the final.

Tsitsipas could be looked at as the favorite to reach the final from the top half.

The third-seeded Greek has not lost a set yet in Australia, and he reached the semifinal in three of the last four Australian Opens.

Tsitsipas has been to one Grand Slam final in his career. A trip to the Australian Open final and a potential matchup with Novak Djokovic would be a huge breakthrough for him.

Medvedev is another one to watch in the top half. He looked strong in his first two matches and was the runner-up in Australia in the last two years.