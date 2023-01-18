Clippers Defense Ripped After Joel Embiid Drops 41 Points in 76ers' Win

Clippers Defense Ripped After Joel Embiid Drops 41 Points in 76ers' WinJanuary 18, 2023
The Los Angeles Clippers could have literally thrown the kitchen sink at Joel Embiid on Tuesday and he would have dunked it in their face.
Embiid finished with 41 points and nine rebounds, spearheading a dominant offensive performance in the Philadelphia 76ers' 120-110 win over the Clippers.
The Sixers shot 53.4 percent from the field despite James Harden putting up just six points on 1-of-6 shooting.
Law Murray 🥳 @LawMurrayTheNU
Doc Rivers and the 76ers sweep the LA Clippers.<br><br>120-110 win. 76ers led by as many as 19 after losing 14-point 1st half lead.<br><br>Your typical Clippers game lately. Bad defense in 1st quarter. Bad offense in 2nd quarter. Comeback in 3rd quarter. Out of gas in 4th quarter.
The Clippers' defense has been lackadaisical of late, particularly at the start of games. Tuesday was the third straight game they allowed at least 30 points in the first quarter.
Los Angeles now sits at 23-23 on the season and is just one game out of falling out of the play-in tournament. Only tiebreakers currently give the Clippers the No. 6 seed in the West; they're closer to the No. 13 seed Lakers than they are to the fourth-seeded Kings.
The Sixers, meanwhile, have righted their ship and are one of the hottest teams in basketball. They've reeled off three straight wins and eight in their last 10 games to move into the No. 3 seed in the East.