    Clippers Defense Ripped After Joel Embiid Drops 41 Points in 76ers' Win

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 18, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 17: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the game against the LA Clippers on January 17, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Clippers could have literally thrown the kitchen sink at Joel Embiid on Tuesday and he would have dunked it in their face.

    Embiid finished with 41 points and nine rebounds, spearheading a dominant offensive performance in the Philadelphia 76ers' 120-110 win over the Clippers.

    The Sixers shot 53.4 percent from the field despite James Harden putting up just six points on 1-of-6 shooting.

    Jas Kang @jaskang21

    Tyrese Maxey on Joel Embiid's greatness. <a href="https://twitter.com/Liberty_Ballers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Liberty_Ballers</a> <a href="https://t.co/fZvwwo5AYg">pic.twitter.com/fZvwwo5AYg</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Most 35-point games by a center this season: <br><br>15 — Joel Embiid<br>10 — Everyone else combined <a href="https://t.co/rCYdFt1LaO">pic.twitter.com/rCYdFt1LaO</a>

    buckets @buckets

    joel embiid took the clippers' lunch money today 😤 <a href="https://t.co/1lW6njlZZf">pic.twitter.com/1lW6njlZZf</a>

    Law Murray 🥳 @LawMurrayTheNU

    Doc Rivers and the 76ers sweep the LA Clippers.<br><br>120-110 win. 76ers led by as many as 19 after losing 14-point 1st half lead.<br><br>Your typical Clippers game lately. Bad defense in 1st quarter. Bad offense in 2nd quarter. Comeback in 3rd quarter. Out of gas in 4th quarter.

    Karl  @KtreyB

    Clippers had more turnovers tonight than the point differential. <br><br>Are we going to have bad defense or are we going to give up the rock? LAC gotta pick one.

    Mykell Mathieu @MykellthePG

    The Clippers are just missing something when you watch them. No flare, no athleticism, no great defense. Nothing special

    The Clippers' defense has been lackadaisical of late, particularly at the start of games. Tuesday was the third straight game they allowed at least 30 points in the first quarter.

    Los Angeles now sits at 23-23 on the season and is just one game out of falling out of the play-in tournament. Only tiebreakers currently give the Clippers the No. 6 seed in the West; they're closer to the No. 13 seed Lakers than they are to the fourth-seeded Kings.

    The Sixers, meanwhile, have righted their ship and are one of the hottest teams in basketball. They've reeled off three straight wins and eight in their last 10 games to move into the No. 3 seed in the East.

