Clippers Defense Ripped After Joel Embiid Drops 41 Points in 76ers' Win

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers could have literally thrown the kitchen sink at Joel Embiid on Tuesday and he would have dunked it in their face.

Embiid finished with 41 points and nine rebounds, spearheading a dominant offensive performance in the Philadelphia 76ers' 120-110 win over the Clippers.

The Sixers shot 53.4 percent from the field despite James Harden putting up just six points on 1-of-6 shooting.

The Clippers' defense has been lackadaisical of late, particularly at the start of games. Tuesday was the third straight game they allowed at least 30 points in the first quarter.

Los Angeles now sits at 23-23 on the season and is just one game out of falling out of the play-in tournament. Only tiebreakers currently give the Clippers the No. 6 seed in the West; they're closer to the No. 13 seed Lakers than they are to the fourth-seeded Kings.

The Sixers, meanwhile, have righted their ship and are one of the hottest teams in basketball. They've reeled off three straight wins and eight in their last 10 games to move into the No. 3 seed in the East.